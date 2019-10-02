“Kylie Jenner en Travis Scott zijn uit elkaar” KDL

02 oktober 2019

10u32 0 Showbizz Kylie Jenner (22) is weer vrijgezel. TMZ weet te melden dat de realityster en haar vriend Travis Scott (28) uit elkaar zijn.

Volgens bronnen van de entertainmentsite hebben de rapper en de realityster besloten hun relatie in ieder geval voorlopig in de koelkast te zetten. Het is niet de eerste keer zijn dat de twee, die samen een dochtertje van anderhalf jaar oud hebben, een pauze inlassen.

Snel zwanger

Kylie en Travis, die eigenlijk Jacques Webster heet, vormden sinds april 2017 een koppel, nadat ze samen op Coachella gespot werden. Niet veel later gonsde het van de geruchten dat Kylie zwanger was, maar pas in februari 2018 bevestigde ze dat ze inderdaad bevallen was van hun dochtertje Stormi. Een klein rekensommetje leert ons dat Kylie twee maanden na de start van haar relatie met Travis zwanger raakte.

Playboy

Kylie en Travis werden eind augustus voor het laatst samen gezien op de première van zijn Netflix documentaire. Onlangs kwamen de twee nog in het nieuws omdat ze samen poseerden voor Playboy. Het was Travis die Kylie wist te overtuigen uit de kleren te gaan voor het magazine. Kylie woonde eerder deze week het huwelijk van Justin en Hailey Bieber bij, maar Travis was nergens te bespeuren. Ook op de Instagramfoto’s die Kylie deelde waren enkel zijzelf en hun dochter Stormi te zien.