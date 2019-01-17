"Kim, ik ben je grootste fan": model geeft 500.000 euro uit aan ingrepen om op Kardashian te lijken TDS

Bron: Metro 0 Celebrities "Je bent te mager." Die uitspraak van een ex was voor de Braziliaanse Jennifer Pamplona (25) het begin van een complete ommezwaai van haar leven. Ze besloot dat ze eruit wilde zien als haar grote idool Kim Kardashian en onderging sindsdien al voor 500.000 euro aan cosmetische operaties. Haar verhaal wordt binnenkort in een tv-reeks gegoten.

Borstimplantaten (34D), een neusoperatie, fillers in kaken en lippen, een tandprothese en zelfs het verwijderen van vier ribben: het voormalige model van Versace schrikt nergens voor terug. Ze was 17 jaar toen ze de eerste keer onder het mes ging, voor een borstvergroting. Ze had een relatie met een voetballer en die klaagde er soms over dat ze te mager was en ook geen mooi gevormd achterwerk had.

“Ik ben altijd slank geweest. Niet zoals de meeste Braziliaanse vrouwen, die bekend zijn om hun rondingen”, zei ze daarover. “Ik kreeg veel commentaar. En sindsdien wil ik een groter achterwerk. Ik liet al een hele reeks operaties uitvoeren, maar de recentste was wel de meest ingrijpende. Ik denk dat ik nu wel aan het maximum zit. Geen enkele dokter wil nog meer inspuiten.”

Riskant

Acht plastisch chirurgen weigerden een operatie aan haar achterwerk wegens "te riskant", maar bij de negende had ze geluk. Die spoot 900 cc vet in elk van haar billen. "Mijn dokters hebben me al gevraagd of ik niet bang ben om te sterven door de vele operaties die ik laat uitvoeren", vertelde ze toen. "Ach, als het ooit gebeurt, zal ik toch mooi en gelukkig doodgaan."

Haar transformatie ziet ze als een investering in zichzelf. Ze gaf al meer dan een half miljoen euro uit aan al haar ingrepen. "Mensen vinden me stom, maar ik heb al heel wat bereikt", klinkt het. "Ik kom uit een arm Braziliaans dorpje en slaagde erin om bekend te worden, een goede acteeropleiding te volgen in New York en een eigen bedrijf op te starten. En nu heb ik ook eindelijk mijn Kim Kardashian-kont. Het doel is simpel: ik wil nog bekender worden dan zij."

De meeste operaties liet Jennifer uitvoeren toen ze samen was met Celso Santebanes, ook wel bekend als de Brazilaanse Ken. Toen hij drie jaar geleden stierf aan leukemie, kreeg ze van een tv-show een complete transformatie aangeboden. "Het heeft me over mijn depressie heen geholpen. Hoewel niet iedereen het begrijpt waarom ik het doe. Zelfs mijn moeder niet. Toen ze mijn achterwerk zag na de operatie begon ze te huilen en wilde ze twee weken niet meer tegen me spreken.”