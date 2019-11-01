"Kerstman? Het is tijd": Mariah Carey verklaart feestseizoen officieel voor geopend TDS

01 november 2019

18u18

Bron: ANP 6 Celebrities Het duurt nog 54 dagen tot het kerst is maar Mariah Carey (49) heeft het feestseizoen al officieel afgetrapt. De zangeres deed dat op ludieke wijze met een filmpje op sociale media.

In de video is te zien hoe Mariah in bed gaat liggen in haar Halloween-kostuum en precies om middernacht wordt wakker gebeld door de kerstman onder de klanken van haar kerstklassieker ‘All I Want For Christmas’. “Het is tijd!”, roept Mariah uit waarna ze een enthousiaste gil laat horen.

De zangeres pakt het deze kerst weer groots aan. Haar klassieker uit 1994 is voorzien van een nieuwe videoclip met nog nooit vertoonde beelden en van het album Merry Christmas is vrijdag een deluxe editie uitgekomen vanwege het 25-jarig bestaan van de plaat. Hierop staan nog niet eerder uitgebrachte kerstliedjes, waaronder een duet met John Legend.

‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, die vorig jaar wereldwijd streamingrecords verbrak, is dit jaar bovendien voor het eerst op cassette en vinyl beschikbaar.