Katy Perry en Orlando Bloom trouwen in december

06 oktober 2019

11u22

Bron: ANP

Katy Perry (34) zal zich Valentijnsdag 2019 nog lang herinneren. Die dag vroeg Orlando Bloom (42) haar ten huwelijk. Maar sinds de twee het heuglijke nieuws bekendmaakten is het erg stil rond de festiviteiten. Tot nu. Bronnen vertellen dat de twee in december in het huwelijksbootje zullen stappen.

Volgens de bron zullen de ‘Firework’-zangeres en de ‘Lord Of The Rings’-acteur in december in het huwelijksbootje gaan stappen omdat ze graag dit jaar nog willen trouwen.

Zowel voor Katy als voor Orlando wordt het hun tweede huwelijk. Katy was van 2010 tot 2012 getrouwd met komiek Russell Brand. Orlando was van 2010 tot 2013 getrouwd met model Miranda Kerr met wie hij een zoon, Flynn (8), kreeg.