‘Jonas Brother’ Joe en ‘Game Of Thrones’-actrice Sophie Turner verwachten eerste kindje LV

12 februari 2020

19u07

Bron: JustJared 24 Celebrities Heuglijk nieuws ten huize Jonas-Turner: bronnen van het Amerikaanse JustJared melden dat de twee in verwachting zijn van hun eerste kindje.

Zanger Joe Jonas (30) en actrice Sophie Turner (23) stapten in de zomer van 2019 in het huwelijksbootje. Nu werd het tijd voor de twee om een gezinnetje te stichten, en na enkele maanden proberen is het raak. Bronnen van het doorgaans welingelichte JustJared melden dat Sophie zwanger is van hun eerste kind.

“Ze proberen het nog even stil te houden, maar hun familie is zo blij met het nieuws”, vertelt een insider. “Sophie kiest ook outfits uit die haar veranderend figuur kunnen verbergen op - maar ook buiten - de rode lopers. De twee werden voor het laatst samen gespot op de Grammy Awards, waar Sophie supporterde voor Joe die op het podium stond met zijn broers, die samen ‘The Jonas Brothers’ vormen.

Joe heeft voorlopig wel nog een drukke agenda. Hij stond recent nog in het Antwerps Sportpaleis met ‘The Jonas Brother’, en begint in april ook aan een residency in Las Vegas. Sophie is dan weer bezig met een nieuwe serie, ‘Survive’, voor het nieuwe streamingplatform Quibi.