‘Jersey Shore’-ster Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi in verwachting SD

22 november 2018

20u18

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Realityster Snooki en haar man Jionni LaValle verwachten een derde kind. Dat schrijft Nicole Polizzi, zoals de realityster uit Jersey Shore eigenlijk heet, donderdag op Instagram.

De 30-jarige Snooki en de 31-jarige La Valle zijn al ouders van dochter Giovanna Marie (4) en zoon Lorenzo Dominic (6). De kinderen tonen op Instagram een echo-foto van hun toekomstige broertje of zusje. Moeder Snooki schrijft erbij: “Wat ben ik dankbaar tijdens deze Thanksgiving.”

Nicole Polizzi en haar man trouwden in november 2014, twee maanden na de geboorte van Giovanna.

Amerikaanse kijkers van de MTV-serie ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ zagen onlangs dat Snooki een zwangerschapstest deed, omdat ze misselijk was. “Ik geef nooit over, zelfs niet toen ik klein was. Misschien ben ik wel zwanger”, zei ze. “Ik voel me raar en ik heb niets gegeten waar ik ziek van kan zijn, dus waarom moet ik dan overgeven?”