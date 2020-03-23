‘James Bond’-actrice Olga Kurylenko genezen van corona LOV

23 maart 2020

08u59

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Actrice en model Olga Kurylenko (40), bekend van haar rol als Bondgirl in ‘Quantum of Solace’, is volledig hersteld van het coronavirus. Dat heeft ze laten weten op Instagram. Ze bracht de afgelopen tijd thuis door in quarantaine.

Ze vertelt haar volgers dat ze de eerste week na haar diagnose vooral in bed lag met koorts en hoofdpijn. De tweede week kreeg ze last van een lichte hoest en voelde ze zich nog steeds erg moe. Aan het einde van de tweede week voelde ze zich een stuk beter, zegt ze. Ze hoest nog wel in de ochtenduren, maar heeft er de rest van de dag geen last van.

“Het gaat nu goed. Ik heb nu de tijd om veel over dingen na te denken en tijd om met mijn zoon door te brengen en daar geniet ik van.”

Intussen gaat het ook beter met acteur Tom Hanks en zijn vrouw Rita Wilson. Hij pleit ervoor dat iedereen zich aan de regels houdt. “Door thuis te blijven geef je het aan niemand door en word je ook door niemand besmet. Logisch toch?”

