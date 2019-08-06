‘Jackass’-ster Bam Margera smeekt Dr. Phil om hulp bij familieruzie: “Ik kan mijn vrouw niet uitstaan” Redactie

Bron: AD.nl 0 Celebrities Bam Margera heeft zwaar geschut ingezet om zijn familieruzie op te lossen: de voormalige ‘Jackass’-ster heeft Dr. Phil om hulp gevraagd. Op Instagram plaatste Bam een filmpje waarin hij de problematische situatie in zijn familie omschreef en de bekende tv-psycholoog vroeg om in te grijpen.

“Dr. Phil, ik heb je hulp heel hard nodig ", begon de 39-jarige Bam zijn bericht. “De verhoudingen binnen mijn familie zijn aan diggelen." De acteur en skateboarder zou zijn moeder hebben ‘verstoten’ en kan zijn vrouw ‘niet uitstaan’. Die laatste zou het 18 maanden oude zoontje dat de twee hebben, Phoenix, inzetten tegen Bam. Hoe ze dat precies zou doen, is onduidelijk.

Margera meldde daarna zelf dat zijn roep om hulp wat opgeleverd heeft, zo schrijft hij in een ander bericht op Instagram. Dr. Phil zou Bam en zijn familie namelijk willen helpen. In een andere video gaf Bam aan dat hij op weg was naar de tv-psycholoog.

Afkickkliniek

Volgens ingewijden heeft Bam intussen een sessie met Dr. Phil gehad. Hij zou daarbij meerdere malen in tranen zijn uitgebarsten, met name toen zijn vrouw Nikki zich bij hen voegde. Het gesprek liep door haar aanwezigheid volledig uit de hand, wat volgens Bam te wijten is aan haar ‘enorme koppigheid’. Ook Bam’s moeder April was present en vroeg Dr. Phil of hij wellicht kon achterhalen welke middelen haar zoon tegenwoordig gebruikt.

Volgens TMZ sprak Margera drie uur lang met Dr. Phil, die hem er kennelijk van heeft weten te overtuigen naar een afkickkliniek te gaan om aan zijn problemen te werken. Na het gesprek zou Bam direct zijn doorgegaan naar de kliniek, waar hij tussen de 60 en 90 dagen zal doorbrengen. In januari liet hij zich al eens opnemen, maar daar vertrok hij voordat zijn behandeling was voltooid. Vrienden gaven destijds aan dat ze zich grote zorgen om hem maakten: de Jackass-acteur zou mogelijk weer naar de fles grijpen.

In een nieuwe Instagrampost laat Margera echter weten dat hij momenteel geen drugs gebruikt en ook geen alcohol consumeert. Waarvoor hij zich dan wel liet opnemen, is niet bekend.