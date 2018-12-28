“Hoe walgelijk”: Katie Price schokt fans met expliciete beelden van facelift in Belgische kliniek MVO

28 december 2018

16u26

Bron: The Sun 0 Celebrities Brits model Katie Price (40) toonde via The Sun beelden van haar laatste facelift. Die onderging ze klaarwakker, terwijl de dokter een grote flap van haar huid naar boven trok. Fans zijn van hun melk: “Waarom zou je zoiets delen?"

De beelden zijn niet voor gevoelige kijkers. In het filmpje dat gepubliceerd werd door de Britse krant The Sun, is te zien hoe een plastisch chirurg een groot stuk van haar huid naar boven trekt. Ondertussen voert Price gewoon een praatje met de man. “Ik heb helemaal geen pijn”, klinkt het. “Ik ben heel bang van naalden, dus ze hebben me iets gegeven om me te kalmeren. Maar ik voel echt niéts." Ze lispelt een beetje, want ook haar lippen zijn verdoofd. Price mocht vanwege gezondheidsredenen niet meer onder narcose gebracht worden. Vandaar dat ze bij bewustzijn was tijdens de operatie.

Fans zijn er niet blij mee dat de ster zulke beelden deelde via haar sociale media. “Dit wilde ik nooit zien! Hoe walgelijk!”, klinkt het op Twitter. De ingreep vond plaats in een Belgische kliniek, in april dit jaar. Price trok naar ons land om een mislukte facelift te laten corrigeren door ene Frank Plovier. Naar eigen zeggen is ze heel tevreden van zijn werk, zo liet ze weten via Instagram.

