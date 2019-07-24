“Hoe kan dit?”: Rihanna compleet verbaasd door foto van dubbelgangster TDS

24 juli 2019

10u14

Bron: Instagram 0 Celebrities Rihanna (31) is onder de indruk. De popster kreeg een foto onder ogen van haar dubbelgangster, en was zo verrast door de gelijkenissen dat ze zelf een foto van het meisje deelde via Instagram. Onder de foto reageerden ook beroemdheden als Priyanka Chopra en Snoop Dogg vol ongeloof.

Hoewel Rihanna wellicht niet snel met haar mond vol tanden staat, moest ze nu toch twee keer kijken. “Ik liet bijna mijn telefoon vallen. Hoe kan dit?”, liet ze weten via Instagram, waar ze een foto deelde van het meisje dat als twee druppels water op de popster lijkt.

Het meisje in kwestie is Ala’a. Haar mama Bria had nietsvermoedend een foto op Instagram gezet, waarna oplettende volgers Rihanna op de hoogte brachten van de gelijkenissen door haar te taggen in het bericht. Intussen reageerden sterren als Snoop Dogg en Priyanka Chopra al op de foto. “Wanneer heb jij een kind gekregen?”, schreef Snoop Dogg. “Wow?!”, liet Priyanka Chopra optekenen.