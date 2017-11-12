"Het was walgelijk": Rebel Wilson getuigt over seksuele intimidatie Ook de actrice deelt #metoo-verhaal TDS

Bron: Twitter 0 EPA Celebrities De Australische actrice Rebel Wilson heeft op Twitter gereageerd op de onthullingen van vrouwen over seksuele intimidatie in Hollywood. De 'Pitch Perfect'-ster deelt in een lange reeks tweets ook haar eigen ervaringen. "Hij vroeg mij meerdere keren mijn vinger in zijn kont te steken", aldus Wilson.



'Pitch Perfect'-actrice Rebel Wilson is zwaar onder de indruk. "Ik heb aan de andere kant van de oceaan in een bubbel geleefd omdat ik nieuwe comedy aan het creëren was, maar het is zwaar om over al die verhalen over seksueel misbruik in Hollywood te horen", begint ze. "Zoals jullie weten ben ik een sterk en zelfverzekerd persoon, maar ook ik heb een verhaal te vertellen”

Niet eenmalig

Wilson schrijft dat ze twee keer te maken kreeg met seksueel ongepast gedrag. "Een man in een machtspositie vroeg mij om met hem naar zijn kamer te gaan en vroeg me vervolgens herhaaldelijk om mijn vinger in zijn kont te steken. Dat allemaal terwijl zijn mannelijke 'vrienden' het incident op hun iPhones probeerden te filmen. Ik zei herhaaldelijk nee en vluchtte uiteindelijk uit de kamer."

"Later werd ik bedreigd door een vertegenwoordiger van de ster", gaat ze verder. "Hij zei dat ik aardig moest zijn en de man moest steunen. Ik weigerde. De hele gebeurtenis was walgelijk. Ik heb het meer ongecensureerde verhaal aan honderden mensen in de industrie vertelt om ze te waarschuwen voor dit individu.”

"Niet iedereen heeft geluk"

"Ik realiseer mij dat niet iedereen zo veel geluk heeft gehad. Het is verdrietig om te horen hoe vaak ongepast gedrag en seksueel misbruik voorkomt. Ik weet dat mijn verhalen niet zo verschrikkelijk zijn als die van andere vrouwen en mannen, maar als je zoiets ooit hebt meegemaakt dan weet ik een beetje hoe je je voelt. Ik weet dat ik voortaan niet meer zo beleefd zal zijn als ik dergelijk gedrag ooit nog tegenkom, of het mij nou overkomt of een ander”, besluit de actrice.

