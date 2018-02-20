"Het lijkt wel van plastiek": 'Bond'-acteur Daniel Craig krijgt heel wat commentaar op zijn gezicht

Celebrities De verschijning van Daniel Craig (49) op de uitreiking van de BAFTA'S is niet onopgemerkt voorbij gegaan. Op Twitter gonst het van de commentaren op het uiterlijk van de 'Bond'-acteur.

Volgens de kijkers van de show zag het gezicht van Daniel er niet zo goed uit. De acteur werd 'oud' genoemd, en ook zijn gezicht werd vergeleken met plastiek.

