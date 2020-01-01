‘Harry Potter’-acteur Rupert Grint duikt op in de Efteling Redactie

01 januari 2020

14u10

Bezoekers van de Efteling keken gisteren raar op toen ze de Britse acteur Rupert Grint (31) in het park zagen rondlopen. De komst van Grint, het meest bekend van zijn rol als Ron Wemel in de Harry Potter-films, was niet aangekondigd, zo laat een woordvoerster van het attractiepark in Kaatsheuvel weten.

De Efteling kan bevestigen dat Grint er daadwerkelijk was, maar er zijn geen details over zijn bezoek aan het park bekend. “Voor ons is het hartstikke leuk dat hij hier was. We zagen dat hij het niet erg vond om met fans op de foto te gaan.’’

Grint liet zich onder anderen vastleggen met fan Francy, die haar Harry Potter-sjaal uit de kast griste en zich naar het park snelde. Haar vriend Jeroen zette de foto vervolgens op Twitter.

Of Grint op oudejaarsdag alleen naar de Efteling, dat 365 dagen per jaar open is, kwam of met vrienden was en of hij mogelijk in het Efteling Hotel verblijft, is niet bekend. Vandaag is hij nog niet gespot.

Yess made myself and some super fans happy by spotting Rupert Grint this evening in themapark in #kaatsheuvel #efteling @Efteling @H_PotterFreaks @looopings @LOZNieuws pic.twitter.com/hKsAaEnkos Jeroen vd Sterren(@ JeroenvdSterren) link