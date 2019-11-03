‘Grey’s Anatomy’-actrice zwanger van derde kindje KDL

03 november 2019

07u27 0 Celebrities ‘Grey’s Anatomy’-actrice Caterina Scorsone is op haar 38ste opnieuw zwanger. Op Instagram laat ze weten dolgelukkig te zijn dat er een derde kindje op komst is.” Onze familie zal binnenkort nog gekker worden”, schrijft Caterina bij een foto waarop te zien is dat zij zich samen met haar gezin heeft uitgedost als The Addam’s Family.

Caterina heeft al twee kinderen met haar man Rob Giles: Eliza (7) en Pippa (5). Haar vijfjarige dochtertje heeft het syndroom van Down en de actrice zet zich in voor openheid rondom het onderwerp. “Ik zou willen dat iedereen het geluk en de zoetheid en de liefde kon tonen sinds de komst van Pippa in onze familie”, liet ze vlak na de geboorte weten.