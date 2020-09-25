‘Gossip Girl’-actrice zwanger van eerste kindje SDE

25 september 2020

11u06 0 Celebrities Jessica Szohr (35) en haar vriend Brad Richardson, een 35-jarige ijshockeyspeler, zijn in verwachting van hun eerste kindje. Dat maakte de ‘Gossip Girl’-actrice zelf bekend op sociale media.

“Vol van geluk”, schreef Jessica Szohr bij een zwart-witfoto van haar vriend die naar haar zwangere buikje kijkt. De actrice en de ijshockeyspeler verschenen voor het eerst samen in het openbaar in april 2019, toen ze samen naar het Stagecoach Music Festival gingen.

Haar vrienden reageerden erg positief op het nieuws. “Eindelijk", schreef ‘The Vampire Diaries’-actrice Nina Dobrev. En ook ‘Twilight’-actrice Ashley Greene toonde haar blijdschap: “Proficiat! Ik ben zo, zo blij voor je."

Hello, Upper East Siders.

Gossip Girl is here to report that Jessica Szohr is pregnant.

The show alum, who played Vanessa Abrams on the hit CW series, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Brad Richardson, she announced via social media on Wednesday.

“Full of joy!” Szohr, 35, captioned a black-and-white photo of the NHL player looking lovingly at her baby bump.

Szohr also posted on her Instagram Story, writing, “Surprise!”

Longtime friend and actress Nina Dobrev reacted in the comments section and joked about having the secret finally be out.

“The bun is out of the oven! ♥️ Finally! (Well… figuratively, not literally. It’s still cookin’ 😉),” Dobrev quipped.

“Holy congrats!! 🎉🎈 I’m so so happy for you,” “Twilight” actress Ashley Greene added.

Szohr became Instagram official with her Arizona Coyotes boyfriend in April 2019, when they attended the Stagecoach Music Festival together.