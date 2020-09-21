‘Gossip Girl’-acteur Penn Badgley verwelkomt zoontje JVE

21 september 2020

09u34

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Acteur Penn Badgley (33) is voor het eerst vader geworden. Hij verwelkomde in augustus met zijn vrouw, zangeres Domino Kirke (36), zijn eerste zoontje. Het koppel laat via sociale media weten dat alles goed gaat met hun kleine spruit.

In februari raakte al bekend dat het stel in verwachting was van hun eerste kindje samen. Nu heeft zangeres Domino Kirke een foto geplaatst op Instagram waarin ze laat weten dat hun zoontje intussen veertig dagen oud is. De naam van het jongetje verklapt het koppel voorlopig niet.

Voor Badgley is het de eerste keer dat hij vader wordt, nadat zijn vrouw eerder al twee miskramen had gekregen. Zij heeft al een 12-jarige zoon, Cassius, uit de relatie met haar ex, folkmuzikant Morgan O’Kane. Penn Badgley en Domino Kirke ontmoetten elkaar in 2014 en trouwden drie jaar later. Daarvoor had de acteur een relatie met ‘Gossip Girl’-ster Blake Lively (33).

