‘Glee’-ster Lea Michele is getrouwd KDL

11 maart 2019

13u23 0 Celebrities ‘Glee’-actrice Lea Michele (32) is getrouwd met Zandy Reich (36). Het koppel gaf elkaar zaterdag het jawoord in het noorden van Californië.

Het Amerikaanse magazine People pakt in haar nieuwste editie uit met het heuglijke nieuws en de exclusieve foto’s. “We zijn dolgelukkig dat we de rest van ons leven samen kunnen doorbrengen en we zijn ook erg dankbaar dat we omringd werden door onze vrienden en familieleden”, vertellen Lea en Zandy in het bijhorende interviewtje.

Lea en Zandy, de baas van kledingbedrijf AYR, vormen sinds de zomer van 2017 een koppel en kondigden in april 2018 al hun verloving aan. Eerder had Lea een relatie met ‘Glee’-acteur Cory Monteith, die ook in de reeks haar partner speelde, maar hij overleed in 2013. De combinatie van heroïne en alcohol werd hem fataal.