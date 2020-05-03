‘Glee’-actrice Lea Michele bevestigt zwangerschap en toont babybuikje op Instagram BDB

03 mei 2020

10u05

Bron: Instagram 0 Celebrities Vrolijk nieuws voor Lea Michele en haar echtgenoot Zandy Reich. De 33-jarige ‘Glee’-actrice is zwanger van hun eerste kind. Op Instagram deelde ze een foto van haar babybuikje.

“Ik ben zo dankbaar”, was er bij het kiekje te lezen. Meteen werd de actrice overladen met felicitaties van fans. “Proficiat! Zo blij voor jou en Zach. Je zal een geweldige moeder zijn”, schreven een heleboel volgers. “Ik ben aan het wenen! Ik hou van je!”, reageerde collega-actrice Emma Roberts dan weer.

In april 2018 kondigde Michele ook haar verloving met zakenman Reich al aan via sociale media. De twee zijn sinds de zomer van 2017 een koppel. In maart 2019 trouwde Lea met haar Zandy tijdens een intiem huwelijk in Californië.

Als het aan de actrice ligt volgen er nog veel meer baby’s. “Ik hoop dat ik er tien krijg, als dat fysiek mogelijk is. Het lijkt me fantastisch om moeder te worden,” vertelde ze vorig jaar in een interview met Men’s Health.