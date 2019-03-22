‘Girls’-actrice Lena Dunham neemt voorgoed afscheid van haar weegschaal SD

22 maart 2019

14u56

Bron: People 0 Celebrities De 32-jarige Lena Dunham heeft in een filmpje op Instagram laten weten dat ze de weegschaal uit haar leven gebannen heeft. De actrice en schrijfster heeft genoeg van de druk om een bepaald gewicht te hebben en voelt zich daar gelukkiger dan ooit bij.

“Ik kan dit niet langer”, zegt Dunham in het filmpje. “Ik heb geen gevoelens meer voor jou. Ik hou niet meer van je. En ik heb het geprobeerd, ik heb het op verschillende manieren geprobeerd. Je weet dat ik geprobeerd heb om de opwinding terug te brengen.” Daarna laat de actrice zien dat ze een weegschaal in haar hand heeft, die ze vervolgens zonder een greintje spijt in de vuilnisbak gooit.

Vorige maand vertelde Dunham nog op Instagram dat ze zich beter in haar vel voelt dan ooit. “Ik heb me een te groot deel van mijn leven te veel gevoeld. Te hongerig. Te bang. Te luid. Te hulpbehoevend. Te ziek. Te dramatisch. Te eerlijk. Te sexy. Ik stuurde altijd onbewust de boodschap uit dat ik te veel ruimte innam en dat ik te veel van het leven vroeg. En soms gaf ik te veel aan mensen die helemaal niets wilden.”

(lees verder onder de foto)

“Maar er is iets veranderd, en dat veranderde toen ik besefte: ik moet er niet zijn voor iedereen, en voor de juiste mensen is mijn ‘te veel’ juist genoeg. Mijn ‘te veel’ betekent ook dat ik ruimte heb voor hun ‘te veel’ en dat we om de beurt te veel kunnen zijn voor elkaar.” Als een gevolg daarvan, veranderde ook Dunhams lichaam. “Nu ik 32 ben, weeg ik meer dan ik ooit heb gewogen. Ik heb ook meer lief dan ooit. Ik lees en schrijf en lach meer dan ooit. En ik ben gelukkiger dan ooit. Niet dat frêle, breekbare geluk van ‘dingen gaan geweldig’. Maar het grote, genereuze, wulpse geluk van ‘Ik denk dat ik dit eindelijk onder de knie begin te krijgen.’ Niet te veel ... Net genoeg.”