'Game Of Thrones'-actrice Emilia Clarke laat haar draken vereeuwigen in tattoo

Emilia Clarke heeft haar 'drakenkinderen' op haar pols laten vereeuwigen. De actrice, die de rol van drakenmoeder Daenerys Targaryen vertolkt in 'Game of Thrones', liet op Instagram weten dat ze een nieuwe tatoeage heeft.

"Dr Woo heeft ervoor gezorgd dat deze mama nooit haar baby's vergeet", schrijft de 31-jarige Britse bij de foto. Ook voegt ze eraan toe dat zij 'maar tijdelijk flauwviel' en dat ze er ontzettend blij mee is. De in Los Angeles gevestigde Dr Woo is populair bij de sterren en zette eerder al een bij op de linkerpink van Clarke.

Clarke is niet het enige castlid van de populaire hitserie die een verwijzing naar de show op het lijf zette. In juni onthulde Sophie Turner, die Sasana Stark speelt, dat ze een tatoeage van een direwolf kreeg, het zegel van de Starks.

Het laatste seizoen van Game of Thrones is in januari 2019 te zien op HBO.