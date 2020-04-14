‘Game Of Thrones’-acteur Kristofer Hivju volledig hersteld van corona MVO

14 april 2020

10u57 1 Celebrities Kristofer Hivju (41), de Noorse acteur die we kennen als Tormund uit de HBO-reeks ‘Game Of Thrones’, is genezen van corona. Dat liet de man zelf weten via zijn sociale media.

“Mijn vrouw en ik zijn er na twee weken in quarantaine - en een paar extra voor de zekerheid - weer bovenop”, schrijft hij op Instagram. Hivju liet vorige maand weten dat hij en zijn vrouw, Gry Molvaer Hivju, besmet waren met het virus. “We hebben het geluk gehad dat we slechts lichte symptomen vertoonden. Onze gedachten zijn nu vooral bij de mensen die veel harder door Covid-19 getroffen zijn, of die er iemand aan zijn verloren. We sturen hen onze liefde!”

“Denk er in tussentijd vooral aan om je handen te wassen en afstand te houden”, geeft hij nog mee. “Zorg goed voor jezelf in deze vreemde tijden!”

Hivju zou na ‘Game Of Thrones’ overstappen naar een gelijkaardige serie: ‘The Witcher’ op Netflix. Die opnames liggen voorlopig echter stil vanwege het virus. Normaal gezien zou het tweede seizoen van het programma in 2021 verschijnen, maar ook dat is nu onzeker.