'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'-actrice Galyn Görg op 55-jarige leeftijd overleden

16 juli 2020

Galyn Görg, bekend van rollen in onder andere 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' en 'Robocop 2', is de dag voor haar 56ste verjaardag overleden aan de gevolgen van kanker.

De vertegenwoordiger van Galyn maakte het nieuws bekend aan USA Today. “Ze vocht in alle stilte tegen de ziekte terwijl ze werd behandeld in Hawaii.” Nadat Görg het nieuws kreeg dat ze kanker had, bleek dat het al te laat was en de ziekte zich over haar hele lichaam had verspreid. Volgens dokters had ze dagen, misschien enkele weken te leven.

Galyn is gekend voor haar rol als Angie in ‘Robocop 2', maar ook als Helena, de bokser die Will Smith bewusteloos sloeg in ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’. Tijdens haar carrière verscheen ze in meer dan 50 films en series, zoals ‘Star Trek: Voyager’, ‘Parks and Recreation’, ‘Twin Peaks’, ‘Lost’, en ‘How to Get Away with Murder’. Ze nam recent ook nog de film ‘Teller’s Camp’ op, die in 2021 zou moeten verschijnen.