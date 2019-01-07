‘Drake & Josh’-ster Josh Peck papa geworden van een zoon KD

07 januari 2019

13u57

Bron: Instagram 0 Celebrities Voormalig kindsterretje Josh Peck (32), bekend van de succesreeks ‘Drake & Josh’, is voor de eerste keer papa geworden van een zoontje, Max. De acteur maakte het nieuws zelf bekend via zijn sociale media.

Het jongetje, dat naar de naam Max Milo Peck luistert, werd geboren op 1 januari. Het is het eerste kindje voor Josh en zijn vrouw Paige O’Brien. De twee traden in juni 2017 in het huwelijksbootje. Die feestelijke gebeurtenis haalde toen vooral de Amerikaanse pers omdat zijn ‘Drake & Josh’-tegenspeler Drake Bell niet uitgenodigd was op de plechtigheid. Ondertussen hebben de twee hun vete wel al bijgelegd. Josh liet Drake enkele maanden geleden zelfs opdraven in een video op z'n YouTube-kanaal waarin hij aankondigde een kindje te verwachten.