'Desperate Housewives'-actrice verliest haar kenmerkende haren door strijd tegen kanker

Bron: Instagram 0 Celebrities Actrice Marcia Cross (56), die in 'Desperate Housewives' in de huid kroop van Bree Van De Kamp, heeft in het grootste geheim gevochten tegen kanker. Ze maakte het nieuws zopas zelf bekend via Instagram, via een foto waarop te zien is hoe haar kenmerkende rode haren helemaal verdwenen zijn.

De actrice is intussen aan de beterhand, en het genezingsproces is begonnen. Via haar profiel deelde Marcia mee dat ze acht maanden geleden is gestart met chemotherapie, waardoor ze haar haren is verloren. "Zo dankbaar en blij dat ik nog leef, maar triest dat mijn haar is uitgevallen en nog maar 2,5 centimeter lang is en het er gek uitziet. Hebben er nog mensen hun haren verloren als gevolg van kanker? Praat met mij. Ik begrijp je", schrijft ze op Instagram.

Er stroomden veel reacties binnen om haar een hart onder de riem te steken. Niet veel later deelde Marcia nog een foto, waarmee ze nog een woordje uitleg geeft. "Alles gaat goed nu. Het was een lange weg om af te leggen, maar ik ben gezond, gelukkig en meer aanwezig en dankbaar dan ik ooit ben geweest. Bedankt, uit de grond van mijn eeuwig uitdijende hart".