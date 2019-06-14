“Chris Brown wordt opnieuw vader” SD

Bron: Page Six 1 Celebrities Chris Brown (30) wordt voor de tweede keer vader. Dat bevestigt een bron aan Page Six. Moeder van de baby zou zijn ex-vriendin Ammika Harris (25) zijn.

Volgens de Amerikaanse website Page Six wordt de Amerikaanse zanger Chris Brown binnenkort voor de tweede keer vader. Hij heeft al een vijfjarig dochtertje, Royalty, met Nia Guzman. Moeder van de nieuwe baby zou zijn ex-vriendin Ammika Harris zijn. Naar verluidt is de zwangerschap ook de reden waarop Brown en zijn meest recente geliefde, Indyamarie, uit elkaar zijn. Harris en Brown zouden wel niet opnieuw samen zijn.

Brown gaf al een tijdje hints dat er een tweede baby onderweg was. Zo liet hij regelmatig commentaren achter op de Instagram-pagina van Harris waarin hij haar ‘my baby mama’ noemde. Het is niet de eerste keer dat dit gebeurd. In 2015 brak Brown met Karrueche Tran toen aan het licht kwam dat Nia Guzman zwanger was van Royalty.

Brown heeft nog niet gereageerd op het nieuws.