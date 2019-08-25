“Chris Brown en zijn ex-vriendin verwachten zoon” SDE

25 augustus 2019

11u12

Bron: TMZ 0 Celebrities Chris Brown (30) zou binnenkort vader worden van een zoon. Dat schrijft TMZ. Zijn ex-vriendin Ammika Harris (26) is de moeder van het kindje, dat volgens bronnen in het najaar geboren zou worden.

Ammika wordt voor de eerste keer moeder. Chris Brown heeft al een 5-jarige dochter, Royalty. Die kreeg hij met een andere ex, Nia Guzman. Hoewel Chris en Ammika niet meer bij elkaar zijn, zou de zanger haar tijdens haar zwangerschap op alle vlakken steunen, ook financieel. En volgens TMZ komen de twee goed overeen en zijn ze dus tevreden met de situatie zoals die nu is. Het kindje wordt naar verluidt in de herfst geboren.

In juni lekte voor het eerst uit dat Ammika zwanger was, maar fans hadden al eerder vermoedens. In mei plaatste Chris namelijk ‘BM’ bij een van de foto’s van Ammika, wat een afkorting voor ‘baby mama’ zou kunnen zijn.