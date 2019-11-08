'Chandler en Monica' zorgen voor hysterie op sociale media MVO

08 november 2019

10u00

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Nadat Jennifer Aniston al voor behoorlijk wat gekte op Instagram zorgde nadat ze een foto van de Friends cast online zette, is het nu Courteney Cox die fans van de show hysterisch maakt. De actrice postte een foto van haarzelf met televisie-echtgenoot Matthew Perry, oftewel Monica Geller en Chandler Bing. Binnen 2 uur kon ze al op 1,3 miljoen likes rekenen.

“Kijk eens even met wie ik vandaag geluncht heb... Ik wéét het! Could I BE any happier?”, schrijft Cox erbij, geheel in stijl van hun Friends karakters. Lisa Kudrow, die de rol van Phoebe Buffay speelt, reageert: “Gelukzakken! #beautifulpeople.” Ook Jennifer Aniston laat van zich horen. “MATTY! Ik hou van jullie.”

Fans reageren dolenthousiast op het kiekje van Monica en Chandler en vragen zich af waar hun geadopteerde tweeling Jack en Erica is. Ook wordt er wederom gespeculeerd of er nu dan toch eens een echte reünie komt van het New Yorkse zestal, dat onlangs hun 25-jarig jubileum vierde.