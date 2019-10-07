‘Britian’s Got Talent’-jurylid Alesha Dixon is opnieuw mama geworden (en hield dat zeven weken geheim) KD

07 oktober 2019

13u15

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Zangeres Alesha Dixon, die bij ons vooral bekend is als jurylid in de talentenjacht ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, is opnieuw moeder geworden. Ze beviel eind augustus van een tweede dochter, maar maakte dit nu pas bekend. Het meisje heeft de naam Anaya Safiya gekregen.

"Zeven weken geleden kwam dit engeltje ter wereld. Vandaag vier ik mijn verjaardag en ik voel mij het gelukkigste meisje op aarde", schrijft de maandag 41 jaar geworden Alesha bij een foto van haar pasgeboren dochter.

Alesha, die al moeder is van de 6-jarige Azura Sienna, komt vermoedelijk met het nieuws naar buiten omdat ze zondag alweer aan het werk was als jurylid in ‘America's Got Talent: The Champions’. Het aanwezige publiek merkte op dat ze haar zwangerschapsbuik kwijt was. In mei maakte Alesha in ‘Britain's Got Talent’ bekend dat ze in verwachting was. Ook haar zwangerschap hield ze dus lang geheim.