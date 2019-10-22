‘Britain's Got Talent’-jurylid Amanda Holden met spoed afgevoerd na dubbele beenbreuk TDS

De zorgeloze vakantie van 'Britain's Got Talent'-jurylid Amanda Holden (48) is geëindigd op de spoedafdeling van het dichtsbijzijndste ziekenhuis. De Britse presentatrice liep tijdens haar reis door Europa een dubbele beenbreuk op, waarna ze met spoed moest geopereerd worden.

De 48-jarige Amanda was net met haar gezin aan het ontspannen toen het noodlot toesloeg. Toen Amanda en haar echtgenoot Chris Hughes in het water aan het spelen waren met hun dochters Alexa (13) en Hollie (7) gleed ze plots uit en werd ze opgeschrikt door hevige pijn. Ze werd meteen afgevoerd naar een lokaal hospitaal, waar bleek dat ze haar kuitbeen op twee plaatsen had gebroken.

“Helaas is het waar”, reageert Holden in de Britse media. “Ik heb een venijnig ongeluk gehad tijdens het spelen in zee. Ik genoot met de familie van onze vakantie toen ik vervolgens mijn been op twee plaatsen brak. Ik ben afgelopen vrijdag geopereerd: er werd een metalen plaat aangebracht in mijn been.”

Naar verluidt kan Amanda overigens maar moeilijk rust nemen. Na het ontvangen van de dringende medische hulp zou het ‘Britain’s Got Talent’-jurylid dan ook gezegd hebben zo snel mogelijk naar huis te willen keren, waar ze kan uitrusten en herstellen in haar eigen bed.