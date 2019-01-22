‘Big Time Rush’-zanger Carlos PenaVega wordt opnieuw papa KD

19u40 0 Celebrities Voormalig ‘Big Time Rush’-zanger Carlos PenaVega (29) en zijn partner Alexa PenaVega (30) zijn in verwachting van hun tweede kindje. Dat maakte het paar zelf bekend op Instagram.

Het koppel leerde elkaar als jonge twintigers kennen en ze verloofden zich in 2013. Een jaar later stapten de twee in het huwelijksbootje. In december 2016 werd hun zoontje Ocean geboren. Deze week maakten ze bekend dat er nog een broertje of zusje voor de 2-jarige kleuter aankomt.