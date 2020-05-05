‘Big Bang Theory’-actrice bevalt Facetimend met man van zoon SDE

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Melissa Rauch (39), bekend van ‘The Big Bang Theory’, is bevallen van haar tweede kind. De 39-jarige actrice was alleen in het ziekenhuis toen zoon Brooks werd geboren. Haar man Winston volgde de bevalling via Facetime, schrijft Melissa op Instagram.

De actrice is dolblij met de komst van Brooks, maar vond het wel heftig om te bevallen tijdens de coronacrisis. "Woorden kunnen niet omschrijven hoe dankbaar ik ben dat dit jongetje bij ons gezin is gekomen, maar om te zeggen dat het een surrealistische tijd is om nieuw leven op de wereld te zetten, dekt de lading niet”, schrijft Melissa. Haar man Winston ging niet mee naar het ziekenhuis omdat ze geen oppas hadden voor hun 2-jarige dochter Sadie. Door zijn digitale steun en die van de artsen en verplegers voelde ze zich toch niet zo alleen. "Daardoor voelde ik me uiteindelijk veilig en beschermd."

