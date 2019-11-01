‘Beverly Hills 90210'-ster Ian Ziering gaat na negen jaar scheiden TDS

01 november 2019

10u27

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities ‘Beverly Hills 90210'-ster Ian Ziering (55) gaat scheiden. De acteur en zijn echtgenote Erin waren negen jaar getrouwd. Ian maakte het nieuws zelf bekend op Instagram. “Met veel verdriet moet ik jullie vertellen dat Erin en ik uit elkaar gaan”, schrijft hij bij een foto van de twee engeltjes uit het schilderij de Sixtijnse Madonna.

“Door onze hectische werkschema’s hebben we het erg druk, waardoor we de laatste jaren uit elkaar zijn gegroeid. Ze is een van de geweldigste vrouwen die ik ooit heb ontmoet en de beste moeder voor onze kinderen.” De 55-jarige acteur stelt dat verder hij berichten ziet verschijnen over zijn scheiding “die sensatie zoeken in een situatie die niet sensationeel is” en vraagt om privacy voor zijn familie.

Uit een Instagrampost van Erin blijkt dat de breuk niet haar keuze was. “Na 9 1/2 jaar heeft Ian een scheiding aangevraagd. Na dat meerdere keren gevraagd te hebben, wist ik dat dit het moment was om het op te geven”, schrijft ze. “Ik vind er vrede in dat ik simpelweg niet de persoon ben die hem gelukkig maakt.”

Ian en Erin hebben twee dochters: Mia van 8 en Penna van 6.