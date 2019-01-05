‘Aquaman’ Jason Momoa heeft het knapste gezicht ter wereld (volgens deze lijst dan toch) Tom Tates TK

05 januari 2019

10u32

Bron: AD.nl 0 Celebrities De man met het knapste gezicht ter wereld? Dat is acteur Jason Momoa, die momenteel in de bioscoop te zien is als ‘Aquaman’. De Hawaiiaan, die voluit Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa heet, haalde het van het Zuid-Koreaanse tieneridool Jeon Jung-kook (nummer 2) en Idris Elba (3).

TC Candler komt al 29 jaar met een lijst - The Annual Independent Critics List of The 100 Most Handsome Faces - van de mooiste gezichten op aarde. Die worden door een onafhankelijke jury gekozen uit suggesties van miljoenen mensen uit 196 landen. De hunks worden specifiek beoordeeld op hun gezicht en in mindere mate op de rest van hun al dan niet imposante fysiek.

Grote winnaar dit jaar is de Amerikaanse acteur Jason Momoa; vooral bekend van zijn rol als strijder Khal Drogo in de hitserie ‘Game of Thrones’ en recent de speelfilm ‘Aquaman’. Hij wordt in de mooie mannen-rangorde op de voet gevolgd door het Zuid-Koreaanse tieneridool Jeon Jung-kook (nummer 2) en Idris Elba (3). De afgelopen jaren waren de volgende heren winnaars van het felbegeerde goud: Bangtan Boys-zanger Kim Tae-Hyung (2017), Michiel Huisman (2016), de Mexicaanse zanger Diego Boneta (2015), de Noord-Ierse acteur Jamie Dornan (2014) en de Duits-Ierse acteur Michael Fassbender (2013).

De in Amerika wonende en werkende Nederlandse acteur Michiel Huisman (37) moet dit jaar genoegen nemen met positie 24.

De hele top 10 van mannen met het knapste gezicht ziet er als volgt uit:

1. Jason Momoa (39), acteur uit de Verenigde Staten

2. Jeon Jung-kook (21), tieneridool uit Zuid-Korea

3. Idris Elba (46), Britse acteur

4. Felix Kjellberg (29), Zweedse YouTube-commentator

5. Kim Tae-Huyng (23), tieneridool uit Zuid-Korea

6. Shawn Mendes (20), zanger uit Canada

7. Marlon Teixeira (27), Braziliaans model

8. Mariano Di Vaio (29), Italiaans model

9. Jensen Ackles (40), acteur uit de Verenigde Staten

10. Armie Hammer (32), acteur uit de VS

Bekijk hier de hele top 100 van mooiste mannen in 2018