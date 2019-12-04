‘Aquaman’-acteur Jason Momoa roept Chris Pratt op het matje: “Geen plastic” KD

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Een foto met een plastic flesje water is Chris Pratt zuur opgebroken. De man werd ervoor bekritiseerd door zijn collega en vriend Jason Momoa. “Ik hou van je, maar wat doe je met dat flesje? Geen wegwerpplastic”, opperde hij. Heel wat fans begonnen daarna Chris te bekritiseren. Jason heeft zich in naam van hen hiervoor verontschuldigd. “Dat was niet mijn bedoeling.”

Chris Pratt promootte dinsdag op Instagram zijn samenwerking met Amazon, maar kreeg daarbij kritiek van vakgenoot Jason Momoa. Die was niet gecharmeerd van het plastic waterflesje dat Pratt op een van de foto's vasthoudt. De ‘Aquaman’-ster voert al langer actie tegen het gebruik van wegwerpplastic. Eerder plaatste hij op zijn eigen Instagram een post over een wetsvoorstel voor het Hawaiiaanse eiland Oahu. Hij riep de lokale bevolking op hun stem te laten horen. "Wij kunnen hier geschiedenis schrijven, we kunnen het goede voorbeeld geven", aldus de acteur.

Nadat Chris bedolven werd onder de verwijten, schreef Jason zijn excuses neer op Instagram. “Je weet dat ik van je hou. Het spijt me voor de vele negatieve aandacht, dat was niet mijn bedoeling. Ik ben gewoon gepassioneerd door de epidemie van wegwerpplastic. Ik hoop dat je voor Amazon een herbruikbare fles zal maken. Liefs.”