‘American Horror Story’-acteur Harry Hains overleden op 27-jarige leeftijd MVO

10 januari 2020

10u02

Bron: The Mirror 1 Celebrities Acteur Harry Hains, die te zien was in ‘American Horror Story’, is overleden. Dat bevestigt zijn moeder via sociale media. Hij werd 27 jaar oud.

Haines worstelde met mentale problemen en een drugsverslaving. “Hij was 27 en had de wereld aan zijn voeten”, schrijft zijn moeder, Jane Badler. Zij is zelf actrice, en bekend uit de Australische serie ‘Neighbours’. “Maar helaas zijn de mentale problemen en drugs hem te veel geworden. Hij was een briljante jongeman die te vroeg van ons weggegaan is... Hij blijft voor altijd jong. Ik zal je elke dag missen, Harry. Elke dag van mijn leven.” Ze vertelde er niet bij wat zijn doodsoorzaak was, maar nodigde zijn familie en vrienden wel uit op de begrafenis van deze zondag.

Slechts zes dagen voor zijn dood had Harry nog enthousiast gesproken over zijn plannen voor 2020. Dankzij zijn rol in de Netflix-serie ‘The OA’ stond hij er bovendien goed voor. “Hoera voor 2020!”, schrijf hij op Instagram. “Een nieuw tijdperk is begonnen, dus laten we allemaal vooruit kijken en genieten van elk moment. Ik voel zoveel liefde en dankbaarheid voor iedereen in mijn leven!” Hij liet zelfs vallen dat het ‘zijn jaar’ zou worden, maar dat mocht helaas niet zijn.