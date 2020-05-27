‘According to Jim’-acteur kweekt nu fulltime cannabis BDB

27 mei 2020

09u25 2 Celebrities Tussen 2001 en 2009 schitterde hij nog in z’n eigen sitcom ‘According to Jim’, maar tegenwoordig vertoeft acteur Jim Belushi (65) fulltime tussen wietplantjes. Met Blues Brothers lanceerde hij z'n eigen cannabismerk.

Jim Belushi kende in de jaren 1980, 1990 en 2000 een rijkgevulde tv- en filmcarrière met rollen in kaskrakers als ‘K-9' en ‘Trading Places’. Enkele jaren geleden zette hij z’n acteerwerk op een lager pitje en focuste hij zich op z’n eigen wietlijn. De naam daarvan - Blues Brothers - is een eerbetoon aan z’n in 1982 overleden broer John Belushi. Die vertolkte in 1980 namelijk de hoofdrol in de legendarische film ‘The Blues Brothers’.

Belushi ijvert al een tijdje voor de volledige legalisering van wiet en benadrukt daarbij de helende kracht van cannabis. “Het helpt veteranen met een posttraumatische stressstoornis en het hielp mij met het verwerken van trauma’s in mijn leven, zoals de dood van mijn broer”, zei hij daar eerder over in een interview.

Sinds in 2014 recreatieve cannabis legaal werd in de Amerikaanse staat Oregon, twijfelde Belushi geen seconde en kocht hij meteen de boerderij op naast zijn huis om er wiet te gaan kweken. En dat er veel plantjes groeien is duidelijk te zien op z’n Instagrampagina. Belushi’s favoriete soort cannabis is ‘Cherry Pie’, die zoals de naam het zegt, naar kersen smaakt. “De perfecte huwelijkstherapie”, aldus de acteur.