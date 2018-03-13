Cardi B, Ed Sheeran en Taylor Swift grote winnaars op de iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 SD

13 maart 2018

17u42

Bron: Billboard/Metro/E! News 0 Showbizz Zondagnacht werden in The Forum in Los Angeles de jaarlijkse iHeart Radio Music Awards uitgereikt. Een awardshow ter ere van de populairste artiesten en hits. De grote winnaars dit jaar zijn Cardi B, Ed Sheeran en Taylor Swift.

Rapster Cardi B sleepte de award voor 'Best New Artist' in de wacht. De Zuid-Koreaanse boyband BTS en Ed Sheeran mochten elk twee awards mee naar huis nemen. BTS voor 'Best Fan Army' en 'Best Boy Band' en Ed Sheeran voor 'Male Artist of the Year' en 'Song of the Year'. Taylor Swift ging aan de haal met 'Female Artist of the Year'.

DJ Khaled en Hailey Baldwin waren dit jaar de hosts van dienst. Onder andere Camilla Cabello, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Charlie Puth, Bon Jovi en Eminem mochten het beste van zichzelf geven op het podium. Ook voor Taylor Swift was het een speciale avond, haar nieuwe videoclip voor 'Delicate' ging wereldwijd in première.

'Despacito' van Luis Fonsi en Daddy Yankee in de remix van Justin Bieber domineerde dit jaar met maar liefst zeven nominaties. Gevolgd door Rihanna, Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Ed Sheeran en DJ Khaled, die elk vijf nominaties op hun naam mochten schrijven.

Bekijk hier de volledige lijst met winnaars:

Song of the Year: 'Shape Of You' - Ed Sheeran

Female Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year: Ed Sheeran

Best Duo/Group of the Year: Maroon 5

Best New Artist: Cardi B

Best Collaboration: 'Something Just Like This' - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

Best New Pop Artist: Niall Horan

Alternative Rock Song of the Year: 'Feel It Still' - Portugal. The Man

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: Imagine Dragons

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: Judah & The Lion

Rock Song of the Year: 'Run' - Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year: Metallica

Country Song of the Year: 'Body Like A Back Road' - Sam Hunt

Country Artist of the Year: Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist: Luke Combs

Dance Song of the Year: 'Stay' - Zedd and Alessia Cara

Dance Artist of the Year: The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: 'Wild Thoughts' - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Kendrick Lamar

Best New Hip-Hop Artist: Cardi B

R&B Song of the Year: 'That's What I Like' - Bruno Mars

Best New R&B Artist: Khalid



R&B Artist of the Year: Bruno Mars

Latin Song of the Year: 'Despacito' - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

Latin Artist of the Year: Luis Fonsi

Best New Latin Artist: Ozuna

Regional Mexican Song of the Year: 'Las Ultras' - Calibre 50

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Calibre 50

Best New Regional Mexican Artist: Christian Nodal

Producer of the Year: Andrew Watt

Innovator Award: Chance The Rapper

Best Lyrics (Socially Voted): 'Slow Hands' - Niall Horan

Best Cover Song (Socially Voted): 'The Chain' - Harry Styles

Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell (Socially Voted): BTS

Best Music Video (Socially Voted): 'Sign of the Times' - Harry Styles

Social Star Award (Socially Voted): Anitta

Cutest Musician’s Pet (Socially Voted): Toulouse - Ariana Grande

Best Boy Band (Socially Voted): BTS

Best Solo Breakout (Socially Voted): Louis Tomlinson

Best Remix (Socially Voted): 'Reggaetón Lento' - CNCO and Little Mix