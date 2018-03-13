Cardi B, Ed Sheeran en Taylor Swift grote winnaars op de iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018
Rapster Cardi B sleepte de award voor 'Best New Artist' in de wacht. De Zuid-Koreaanse boyband BTS en Ed Sheeran mochten elk twee awards mee naar huis nemen. BTS voor 'Best Fan Army' en 'Best Boy Band' en Ed Sheeran voor 'Male Artist of the Year' en 'Song of the Year'. Taylor Swift ging aan de haal met 'Female Artist of the Year'.
DJ Khaled en Hailey Baldwin waren dit jaar de hosts van dienst. Onder andere Camilla Cabello, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Charlie Puth, Bon Jovi en Eminem mochten het beste van zichzelf geven op het podium. Ook voor Taylor Swift was het een speciale avond, haar nieuwe videoclip voor 'Delicate' ging wereldwijd in première.
'Despacito' van Luis Fonsi en Daddy Yankee in de remix van Justin Bieber domineerde dit jaar met maar liefst zeven nominaties. Gevolgd door Rihanna, Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Ed Sheeran en DJ Khaled, die elk vijf nominaties op hun naam mochten schrijven.
Bekijk hier de volledige lijst met winnaars:
Song of the Year: 'Shape Of You' - Ed Sheeran
Female Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year: Ed Sheeran
Best Duo/Group of the Year: Maroon 5
Best New Artist: Cardi B
Best Collaboration: 'Something Just Like This' - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
Best New Pop Artist: Niall Horan
Alternative Rock Song of the Year: 'Feel It Still' - Portugal. The Man
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: Imagine Dragons
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: Judah & The Lion
Rock Song of the Year: 'Run' - Foo Fighters
Rock Artist of the Year: Metallica
Country Song of the Year: 'Body Like A Back Road' - Sam Hunt
Country Artist of the Year: Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist: Luke Combs
Dance Song of the Year: 'Stay' - Zedd and Alessia Cara
Dance Artist of the Year: The Chainsmokers
Hip-Hop Song of the Year: 'Wild Thoughts' - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Kendrick Lamar
Best New Hip-Hop Artist: Cardi B
R&B Song of the Year: 'That's What I Like' - Bruno Mars
Best New R&B Artist: Khalid
R&B Artist of the Year: Bruno Mars
Latin Song of the Year: 'Despacito' - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
Latin Artist of the Year: Luis Fonsi
Best New Latin Artist: Ozuna
Regional Mexican Song of the Year: 'Las Ultras' - Calibre 50
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Calibre 50
Best New Regional Mexican Artist: Christian Nodal
Producer of the Year: Andrew Watt
Innovator Award: Chance The Rapper
Best Lyrics (Socially Voted): 'Slow Hands' - Niall Horan
Best Cover Song (Socially Voted): 'The Chain' - Harry Styles
Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell (Socially Voted): BTS
Best Music Video (Socially Voted): 'Sign of the Times' - Harry Styles
Social Star Award (Socially Voted): Anitta
Cutest Musician’s Pet (Socially Voted): Toulouse - Ariana Grande
Best Boy Band (Socially Voted): BTS
Best Solo Breakout (Socially Voted): Louis Tomlinson
Best Remix (Socially Voted): 'Reggaetón Lento' - CNCO and Little Mix
