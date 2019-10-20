Bye bye Daniel Horton: Lady Gaga is terug vrijgezel dbj

20 oktober 2019

11u35 0 showbizz Lady Gaga (33) en haar geluidsspecialist Dan Horton hebben na drie maanden een punt gezet achter hun relatie. De zangeres noemde zichzelf vrijdag in haar Instagram Story een vrijgezelle dame en een ingewijde bevestigt nu haar relatiestatus aan Us Weekly.

De 33-jarige Gaga werd een paar maanden geleden zoenend gespot met de geluidsspecialist. De zangeres hield de relatie behoorlijk privé, maar deelde vorige maand nog een kiekje van hun romantische diner bij kaarslicht. Waarom ze niet meer samen zijn, is niet duidelijk.

De Amerikaanse was voor Dan twee jaar samen met Christian Carino, maar zij beëindigden hun verloving in februari. Eerder was de zangeres ook al verloofd met acteur Taylor Kinney.