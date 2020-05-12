BV’s zetten zich in tegen seksueel geweld in nieuwe video MVO

15u07 2 Showbizz BV’s en politici zetten zich in tegen seksueel geweld, zo laten ze weten in een nieuwe video die gedeeld werd via sociale media.

Het filmpje, waarin bekende gezichten bosjes bloemen aan elkaar doorgeven, komt met de slogan ‘Bloom For Change’. Het werd in het leven geroepen door Punt vzw, het aanspreekpunt voor slachtoffers van seksueel geweld dat werd opgericht na de moord op Julie Van Espen. Hun doel is om de strijd tegen seksueel geweld weer een prioriteit te maken op de politieke agenda.

“Eén jaar na de mars is de strijd tegen seksueel geweld nog steeds een prioriteit. Omdat slachtoffers onze steun verdienen. Omdat wij de verandering zijn. Laat ons samen groeien. Deel onze campagnevideo, teken de 10 actiepunten op bloomforchange.be en steun onze campagne”, staat er te lezen op Instagram.

In de video zien we onder andere Goedele Liekens, Urbanus, Evi Hanssen, Marc Van Ranst, Sean D’hondt en Isabelle A.