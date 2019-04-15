BV’s reageren op de brand van de Notre-Dame: “Een deel van Parijs gaat verloren” KD

15 april 2019

22u28 2 Showbizz In de beroemde kathedraal Notre-Dame in Parijs is vanavond rond 18.50 uur brand uitgebroken. De torenspits en het dak zijn daarbij ingestort. Over heel de wereld wordt er vol verbazing gereageerd. Ook BV’s kunnen hun ogen niet geloven. “De schade is niet in te schatten", zegt Koen Crucke (67), die nu in Frankrijk is.

‘Samson & Gert’-acteur Koen Crucke, die op vakantie is in Bretagne, is een grote fan van Parijs. Het nieuws sloeg bij hem dan ook in als een bom. “Het is een ramp. Gewoonweg verschrikkelijk”, vertelt hij aan de telefoon. “Ik denk niet dat het ooit al gebeurd is dat zo’n monument sneuvelt. Ik vind dit verschrikkelijk. Ontelbare keren heb ik de Notre Dame bezocht. Het is een deel van Parijs dat verloren gaat, een deel van de geschiedenis ook. De schade is niet in te schatten. Ik denk niet dat dit nog heropgebouwd kan worden, toch niet zoals het was. Het is niet meer te redden”, klinkt het bedroefd. “We zijn hier op hotel in Bretagne en de mensen zijn echt in de rouw. De sfeer is onbeschrijfelijk. Iedereen praat erover, maar ik ben sprakeloos.”

Ook op sociale media reageren heel wat BV’s op het nieuws. Eva Daeleman deelde online een tekening van een huilende Quasimodo uit de film ‘De Klokkenluider van de Notre Dame’. Muzikant Jasper Steverlinck plaatste een foto van het brandende gebouw op Instagram. “De hemel staat in brand”, schrijft hij. Wim Lybaert noemt het voorval “intriest”. Barbara Sarafian reageert vol ongeloof. ‘Thuis’-actrices Daphne Paelinck en Leen Dendievel, alsook haar partner Udo, reageren met droevige emoticons op het afbranden van het historische monument.