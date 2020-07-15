Broertjes Coppens verliezen stiefvader: “Je leeft nu in ons hart” BDB

15 juli 2020

14u41

Bron: Instagram 1 Showbizz Staf (39) en Mathias Coppens (42) hebben afscheid moeten nemen van hun stiefvader. Dat laat Staf weten op Instagram. “Je leeft nu in ons hart”, schrijft hij.

Staf deelt een pakkende foto op sociale media, waarop hij z’n stiefvader, die altijd een echte vader voor hem is geweest, voor een laatste keer aanraakt. De VTM-presentator draagt daarbij een handschoen, een verplichting volgens de coronamaatregelen. Of de man ook aan corona overleden is, is niet duidelijk.

“Je was als een vader voor me”, schrijft Staf bij het beeld. “Het doet immens pijn om jou te verliezen... Je leeft nu in ons hart... Dank je lieve Dirk, bompa, vader, we zullen goed voor mama zorgen... Liefs van Beau, Nora, Monique (de kinderen en vrouw van Staf, red.) en mezelf!”

Heel wat collega’s steken Staf en Mathias een hart onder de riem. Onder andere Joe-presentatrice Anke Buckinx, Bart Peeters en Leen Dendievel laten steunbetuigingen na onder de post.