Broer van Kylie Jenner verdedigt zijn ex-vrouw na kritiek op kus met Miley Cyrus

18 augustus 2019

10u35

Bron: ANP 0 Showbizz Brody Jenner (35), de halfbroer van Kendall en Kylie Jenner, neemt het op voor zijn ex-vrouw Kaitlynn Carter. De vrouw kreeg het hard te verduren nadat ze al zoenend gespot werd met popster Miley Cyrus.

"Kaitlynn is een geweldig persoon, prachtig, fijn om bij te zijn en positief. We hebben uit liefde voor elkaar besloten dat het voor ons het beste was om niet samen verder te gaan", schreef de realityster. "Ik respecteer Kaitlynn enorm en geef heel veel om haar. Ze verdient al het geluk en respect om verder met haar leven te gaan.”

Ook Brody zelf laat er geen gras over groeien. Hij heeft het inmiddels alweer erg gezellig met het 22-jarige model en voormalig Playmate Josie Canseco. De twee werden vrijdag kussend op de gevoelige plaat vastgelegd in een nachtclub in Los Angeles.

(lees verder onder de foto)

Brody en Kaitlynn maakten begin deze maand bekend uit elkaar te gaan, na een officieus huwelijk van een jaar. Kaitlynn werd vorig weekend zoenend betrapt met de tevens kersverse vrijgezelle Miley. Brody grapte toen al dat hij met Liam Hemsworth, de ex van de zangeres, zou gaan optrekken. "Pas maar op! Er zullen snel foto's volgen waarop Liam en ik elkaars handje vasthouden op het strand." Dit kon Miley niet echt waarderen. "Brody, ga toch gewoon even een dutje doen in je truck om even af te koelen."