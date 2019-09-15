Brody Jenner maakt nieuwe relatie wereldkundig op Instagram DBJ

15 september 2019

17u41

Bron: ANP 0 showbizz Brody Jenner (36) heeft zijn relatie met Josie Canseco (22) “Insta Official” gemaakt. Met andere woorden: de realityster postte voor het eerst een foto van zijn nieuwe vriendin op social media.

“Woah, ze heeft de hoofdpagina gehaald... dit is serieus”, reageert The Hills-collega Brandon Lee op het kiekje. “Ik ben blij voor jullie”, voegt de zoon van Pamela Anderson en Tommy Lee eraan toe. Brody postte een kiekje van zichzelf en Josie te paard in Montana. “Ik ben liever verdwaald in het bos dan dat ik gevonden word in de stad”, schreef de zoon van Caitlyn Jenner erbij.

De 36-jarige Jenner en de 22-jarige Canseco zijn sinds een maand samen. De ster uit de MTV-serie ‘The Hills’ ging vlak na zijn breuk met Kaitlynn Carter aan de haal met het jonge model en tevens dochter van honkbalspeler José Conseco. Kaitlynn had ook weinig tijd nodig om zich over haar gestrande huwelijk heen te zetten. Binnen een paar dagen na de bekendmaking van de breuk werd ze zoenend gezien met Miley Cyrus, die op haar beurt een dag later haar scheiding van Liam Hemsworth bekendmaakte.