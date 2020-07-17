Britse Miss moet kroontje afgeven na ‘ontoelaatbare’ uitlatingen over Black Lives Matter TDS

17 juli 2020

15u10

Bron: Metro UK 6 Showbizz De 23-jarige Jasmine Archer-Jones uit Chester, ten zuiden van Liverpool, die vorig jaar gekroond werd tot Miss Swimsuit UK en nu in Texas woont, moet haar kroontje afgeven na een omstreden bericht op Facebook. Daarin schreef ze onder meer dat George Floyd, die om het leven kwam tijdens zijn arrestatie, “niet onschuldig” was en dat er “vorig jaar meer ongewapende blanken stierven dan zwarten”. De organisatie achter de missverkiezing is verontwaardigd en heeft intussen elk spoor naar hun winnares gewist.

In een intussen verwijderd bericht op Facebook schreef Miss Swimsuit Jasmine het volgende: “Dit is belachelijk. Het moet stoppen. Alle levens zijn belangrijk, en als je diep in de statistieken kijkt, stierven vorig jaar meer ongewapende blanken dan zwarten. Denk daar eens over na. Ja, wat er met George Floyd (die stierf nadat hij tijdens een arrestatie minutenlang gekneld zat onder de knie van agent Derek Chauvin, red.) is gebeurd, was verkeerd en onvergeeflijk. Maar dat geldt ook voor veel andere mensen van verschillende rassen in vergelijkbare situaties.”

Ze vervolgde: “Ja, sommige mensen zullen misschien zeggen dat George Floyd stierf terwijl hij onschuldig was, maar daar moet ik nog de harde bewijzen van zien. Er zijn videobeelden van hem waarop hij weigert uit zijn auto te stappen, wat de politieagenten rechtvaardigt om alle middelen te gebruiken die nodig zijn om de persoon in bedwang te houden. Ik discrimineer geen enkele persoon. Maar dit is niet oké.”

Storm van kritiek

Door haar uitgesproken bericht kwam Jasmine in een storm van kritiek terecht. De verontwaardiging was zo groot dat de organisatie achter Miss Swimsuit UK besloot in te grijpen: ze namen haar titel af en verwijderden elk spoor van haar bestaan van hun website. De miss staat intussen ook niet meer op de lijst van alle winnaars van de wedstrijd en in een bericht drukt de organisatie op het belang van hun missen als ‘rolmodellen’. “Het doel van Miss Swimsuit UK is om de schoonheidssterren van morgen vorm te geven en te voldoen aan de normen van de huidige ‘sociale media-generatie’, die vraagt naar glamoureuze en toegankelijke rolmodellen die ze kunnen nastreven.”

Ook de naasten van Jasmine mengen zich ondertussen in de Britse media: “Jasmine heeft nog geprobeerd om het onder de mat te vegen en te doen alsof er niets was gebeurd”, klinkt het. “Maar de organisatoren reageerden snel en hebben haar volledig uit hun geschiedenis gewist. Zij hebben dan ook steun gegeven aan het Black Lives Matter-protest en konden het zich niet veroorloven om nog met haar geassocieerd te worden.”

