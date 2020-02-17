Bridget Maasland reageert op breuk met André Hazes: “Het ging mis ná onze vakantie op Curaçao” SDE

Bron: RTL Boulevard 2 Showbizz Bridget Maasland (45) en André Hazes (26) hebben hun relatie verbroken ná een recente vakantie op Curaçao. Tijdens de vakantie was er nog niets aan de hand. Dat heeft Maasland maandag in een korte verklaring laten weten aan ‘RTL Boulevard’, het programma dat zij vaak presenteert.

Bridget Maasland was zelf niet aanwezig en werd ook niet sprekend opgevoerd. Maar de mede-presentatoren citeerden naar eigen zeggen uit haar verklaring. “Bridget is erg aangeslagen, daarom kan ze hier vanavond ook niet zijn", liet een collega weten. “Ze zegt: ‘Op Curaçao hebben wij gewoon een hele leuke tijd gehad. Dat is zo. Dat is gewoon goed gegaan. Maar na die reis hebben André en ik gezamenlijk besloten om een punt te zetten achter onze relatie.’” De korte reactie van Maasland in het programma kan opmerkelijk worden genoemd. Het ex-koppel vroeg eerder op de dag nog met klem aan de media om ze vooral met rust te laten om de breuk in stilte te kunnen verwerken.

Schuld van de media

Maandagochtend werd bekendgemaakt dat André en Bridget na drie maanden uit elkaar zijn. Ze gaven de media deels de schuld van het stuklopen van hun romance. "Door de druk die op onze relatie lag en alle aandacht die ervoor was, hebben we besloten om er een punt achter te zetten", zo gaven ze aan tegenover RTL Boulevard.

Het tweetal liet de afgelopen maanden geen kans onbenut om te melden hoe verliefd zij waren. Zij noemden elkaar voor de camera's van alle showbizzrubrieken elkaars "grote liefdes" en "soulmates".

Vorige week genoot het koppel dus nog van een vakantie in Curaçao. Opvallend: ook André’s ex Monique Westenberg was daar samen met hun zoontje André aanwezig. Op de filmpjes en foto’s die gretig gedeeld werden op sociale media leek effectief nog geen vuiltje aan de lucht.