Bridget Maasland maakt schoon schip en knipt banden met André Hazes door TDS

25 februari 2020

11u30

Bron: Instagram 3 Showbizz Het zijn geen makkelijke tijden voor Bridget Maasland (45). Nadat bekend raakte dat haar veelbesproken relatie met André Hazes (25) ten einde is, werd de Nederlandse presentatrice Het zijn geen makkelijke tijden voor Bridget Maasland (45). Nadat bekend raakte dat haar veelbesproken relatie met André Hazes (25) ten einde is, werd de Nederlandse presentatrice overspoeld door haatberichten en negatieve commentaren op de breuk. Toch lijkt Bridget vastberaden te zijn om de bladzijde om te slaan en haar leven weer op te nemen: ze heeft André intussen ontvolgd op sociale media én deelt er nu de ene veelzeggende boodschap na de andere.

Op Instagram maakt Bridget Maasland duidelijk dat ze strijdvaardig blijft en zich niet uit het lood laat slaan door alle berichtgeving rond haar en de breuk met André Hazes. Zo laat ze weten met goede moed naar de toekomst te kijken. “Uiteindelijk komt alles goed”, schrijft ze onder een selfie. “En als het niet zo is, dan is dat niet het einde.”

André Hazes werd intussen ontvolgd door Bridget. De Nederlandse laat aan de hand van enkele beelden weten dat er voortaan slechts één man is in haar leven: haar zoontje Mees. De twee spenderen de laatste dagen veel tijd samen en genieten zichtbaar van elkaar gezelschap. “Hoe geweldig het leven is, nu jij in de wereld bent”, schrijft ze bij een aandoenlijke foto van haar en haar oogappel.

En dan is er nog de onbetwistbare verwijzing naar alle reacties en commentaren die Maasland te verwerken krijgt: Bridget laat weten dat ze leert om beter te relativeren, dankzij het boek met de sprekende titel ‘De edele kunst van not giving a f*ck’ én trekt geregeld naar de fitness om er alle frustraties los te laten tijdens de boksles.