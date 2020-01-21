Bridget Maasland deelt romantische boodschap: “André is de liefde van mijn leven” BDB

21 januari 2020

15u24

Bron: ANP 0 Showbizz Bridget Maasland (45) en André Hazes (26) zijn na ruim twee maanden nog steeds dolgelukkig met elkaar. De presentatrice noemt haar vriend, die dinsdag zijn 26ste verjaardag viert, zelfs de liefde van haar leven.

Bridget schreef op Instagram een lief bericht voor haar jarige vriend. "Ik ben zo onwaarschijnlijk trots op jou. Jouw hart zit echt op de juiste plek. Als vriend, als vader, als man, als hubby. Gefeliciteerd knapperd! Ben je klaar voor de rest van je leven? Dit is de bedoeling. Jij bent de liefde van mijn leven”, schrijft ze.

André zelf was dolgelukkig met dat lieve bericht. "Ben zo blij met je. Een spiegel waar ik in kijk. Blij dat ik mijn verjaardag met jou mocht vieren!", reageert hij.

De mediastorm waarin het nieuwbakken koppel terechtkwam toen hun relatie aan het licht kwam, is inmiddels weer wat gaan liggen. Amper een dag nadat André bekend had gemaakt dat zijn relatie met Monique Westenberg, de moeder van z’n zoontje, voorbij was, lekte z’n romance met Bridget namelijk al uit. Ongehoord, volgens heel wat fans. Maar na die turbulente start lijken de twee nu alle roddels achter zich gelaten te hebben.