Bridget deelt eerste liefdesfoto met André Hazes: “Misschien wordt dit wel het mooiste avontuur ooit” Redactie

26 november 2019

21u36

RTL-presentatrice Bridget Maasland (45) heeft op haar ruim 230.000 volgers tellende Instagramaccount een eerste foto gedeeld waarop ze samen met haar nieuwe liefde, zanger André Hazes (25), te zien is. Het gaat om een selfie waarop André - Dré voor zijn vrienden - zijn vriendin omhelst en zich deels achter haar gezicht verschuilt. Bridget kijkt zwoel de lens in.

Uit het fotobijschrift blijkt dat Bridget (45) geniet van het avontuur dat ze met Hazes beleeft. “Misschien wordt het niets. Maar kijken of het werkt, wordt misschien wel het mooiste avontuur ooit”, schrijft ze. Met die uitspraak lijkt Bridget uit te halen naar de mensen die haar prille relatie met de 20 jaar jongere André veroordelen.

Storm van kritiek

Het stel kreeg op sociale media een storm van kritiek over zich heen nadat duidelijk was geworden dat hun gevoelens voor elkaar meer dan vriendschappelijk zijn. Dat nieuws kwam vlak na een verklaring van Hazes waarin hij liet weten dat zijn relatie met de Rotterdamse Monique Westenberg, met wie hij zoontje André heeft, voorbij is.

Hazes vermaakt zich momenteel met zijn neef en tourmanager Djarno Hofland in New York. In een tattooshop liet hij de Brooklyn Bridge op zijn pols vereeuwigen.