Breekt Jennifer Aniston binnenkort het Instagram-record? Dit zijn de meest gelikete foto's die ze moet verslaan

16 oktober 2019

13u30 0 Showbizz Er ontstond opvallend veel opheft toen Jennifer Aniston gisteren uit het niets besliste om een Instagram-account aan te maken. De geliefde actrice ging jarenlang zonder sociale media door het leven, en enthousiaste fans vielen bijna over elkaar haar om haar te volgen. Zo erg zelfs dat de site even crashte, omdat er te veel mensen tegelijk naar de pagina van Jennifer surften. De eerste foto die ze deelde krijg uiteraard ook enorm veel likes. Zoveel zelfs dat ze binnenkort misschien een Instagram-record breekt.

Jennifers eerste post was slim gekozen. Dé foto waar iedereen op gewacht heeft: de reünie van Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry en Lisa Kudrow. “Nu zijn we ook ‘FRIENDS’ op Instagram”, grapt Aniston in het bijschrift. “Hallo, Instagram!” Het was al langer geweten dat de zes acteurs uit de razend populaire sitcom elkaar recent weer gezien hadden, maar er was nog nergens een foto opgedoken van hen samen.

Het aantal likes gaat dan ook als een raket de hoogte in. Gisterenavond kreeg de foto zo’n 300 likes per seconde. De site kon alle trafiek niet aan, waardoor het even niet meer mogelijk was om Jennifer te volgen. Die problemen zijn nu gelukkig van de baan, en op het moment van schrijven heeft de actrice 7 miljoen volgers en bijna 9 miljoen likes.

Dat is nog niet genoeg om het huidige record te verbreken, dat op 53,8 miljoen likes staat. Maar als de post van Aniston aan dit tempo aan populariteit blijft winnen, zit de kans er wel in. Tegen vanavond zal ze hoogstwaarschijnlijk boven de 10 miljoen likes zitten. Als ze boven 12,1 miljoen uitkomt, staat ze al in de top 20. En dat op één dag tijd.

(Lees verder onder de post van Jennifer)

DE TOP 10

1. Het wereldrecord eitje (4 januari 2019)

Het blijft natuurlijk de vraag of Aniston hélemaal tot aan die illustere 58 miljoen likes zal geraken. Vreemd feit: dat record wordt vertegenwoordigd door een foto van een ei. Het begon als grap: “Laten we ervoor zorgen dat dit ei meer likes krijgt dan Kylie Jenner.” Daarna ging het de hele wereld rond via sociale media, en de rest is geschiedenis.

2. Kylie’s baby Stormi (6 februari 2019)

Kylie Jenner, die helaas moest onderdoen voor het eitje, staat nog altijd op de tweede plaats. Het gaat om de eerste foto die ze deelde van haar dochter, Stormi. Jenner - trouwens ook één van de meest gevolgde personen op Instagram - had haar zwangerschap volledig geheim gehouden voor ze het babynieuws deelde na de geboorte. We zien hoe het pasgeboren meisje de duim van haar mama vasthoudt. De foto kreeg 18,6 miljoen likes.

3. De laatste foto van XXXTentacion (19 mei 2018)

Op de derde plaats staat de laatste foto die Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, beter gekend als rapper XXXTentacion, deelde voor zijn dood. Op 18 juni 2018 werd hij neergeschoten tijdens een overval. Zijn fans deelden massaal rouwberichten onder de foto, en liketen het bericht 17,1 miljoen keer.

4. Deze post plant bomen (22 april 2019)

Tentree, de organisatie die deze foto postte, beloofde om bomen aan te planten naargelang het aantal likes dat ze ontvingen. “Voor 5 miljoen likes planten we 500.000 bomen”, beloofden ze. Daar zitten ze ondertussen al, want de foto kreeg 15,7 miljoen likes. Bij 20 miljoen likes beloven ze om nog eens een miljoen bomen aan te planten.

5. The Rock is getrouwd (19 augustus 2019)

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, trouwens ook één van de celebrities met de meeste volgers op de site, palmt de vijfde plaats in met zijn mooiste kostuum. Dat deed hij met een kiekje van zijn huwelijk in Hawaii. Het leverde hem 14,7 miljoen likes op.

6. Selena Gomez en co. (11 februari 2019)

Selena is al jaar en dag één van de populairste personen op Instagram. De zesde plek op deze lijst deelt ze met een groep vrienden, die samen met haar op de foto te zien zijn. Selena schrijft daarbij dat het om een vrijgezellenfeestje van haar beste vriendin gaat. Samen maken ze plezier op het strand, en dat bezorgde hen zomaar 14,5 likes.

7. Selena Gomez, bis (26 juli 2019)

Ook in haar eentje weet Selena hoe ze likes moet verzamelen. Haar vele fans lieten maar liefst 14,4 miljoen keer blijken hoe mooi ze haar vinden. Het gaat immers om een simpel plaatje van de zangeres op vakantie in Italië.

8. Verkleden op z’n Kylie’s (26 april 2019)

Als je steenrijk bent kan je je natuurlijk een tof kostuum voor een verkleedfeestje veroorloven. Kylie Jenner en haar familie - toenmalige vriend Travis Scott en dochter Stormi - kregen daarvoor 13,6 miljoen likes. Ze dosten zich uit als Iron Man, Captain Marvel en Thor uit de Marvel-franchise. Grappig: kleine ‘Stormi’ was verkleed als Thor, de dondergod.

9. Huwelijksklokken voor Bieber (10 juli 2019)

De verloving van popster Justin Bieber en model Hailey Baldwin kwam voor sommigen als een grote verrassing. De twee besloten dan ook héél snel om te trouwen. De foto waarmee ze dat aankondigden kreeg 13,4 miljoen likes.

10. Kylie Jenner, bis (30 april 2019)

Ondertussen is het koppel uit elkaar, maar de boodschap die Kylie Jenner postte voor de verjaardag van Travis Scott, de vader van haar kind, kon op veel belangstelling rekenen. Op 13,3 likes, om precies te zijn.