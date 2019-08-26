BINNENKIJKEN. Nederlandse presentator Gordon verloot logeerpartij in z’n nieuwe huis

Redactie

26 augustus 2019

09u15

Bron: AD 0 Showbizz Gordon pakt zijn nieuwe begin grondig aan. De net afgekickte Nederlandse presentator is in een nieuw huis getrokken in Amsterdam. Hij toont trots zijn nieuwe stulpje én verloot een nachtje bij hem thuis onder zijn fans.

In elke kamer een kroonluchter, zelfs op de gang. Een kunstwerk in de vorm van een dollarbiljet boven het toilet. Geen gouden kranen, maar wel gouden spiegels. Gordon, die onlangs terugkeerde naar Nederland na een verblijf in een Zuid-Afrikaanse verslavingskliniek, is maar wat trots op het door hem zelf rijk gedecoreerde appartement dat hij zojuist betrokken heeft.

Twee fans van de presentator maken nu ook kans om in het echt binnen te kijken. De presentator verloot op sociale media een verblijf van een nacht aan een van zijn volgers voor twee personen. “Tag de personen waarvan jij denkt dat diegene dat helemaal te gek zal vinden om te verblijven in dit waanzinnige appartement in Amsterdam recht tegenover het Van Gogh Museum!”

Gordon kiest vandaag, maandag 26 augustus, naar eigen zeggen ‘random’ een winnaar. “Wie weet zie ik je snel en maak ik je wakker?”, aldus de presentator.